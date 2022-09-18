Hong Kong Unemployment Data Due On Monday

Hong Kong will on Monday release jobless figures for August, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, the unemployment rate was 4.3 percent.

China will see August results for foreign direct investment in July, FDI was up 17.3 percent on year.

New Zealand will see August figures for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ; in July, the index score was 51.2.

Finally, the in Japan are closed on Monday for Respect for the Aged Day and will re-open on Tuesday.

Economic News

