Japan Inflation Data Due On Tuesday

Japan will on Tuesday release August figures for consumer prices, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, overall inflation was up 0.5 percent on month and 2.6 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.4 percent.

China will see September results for its one-year and five-year prime rates; they're expected to hold steady at 3.65 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively.

Taiwan will provide August data for export orders, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 2.0 percent following the 1.9 percent drop in July.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on September 6. At the meeting, the RBA raised its key interest rate by a half-percentage point on Tuesday to bring inflation back to the target and create a more sustainable balance of demand and supply in the Australian . The RBA hiked the cash rate target by 50 basis points to 2.35 percent, the highest since late 2014.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.