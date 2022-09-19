Portugal PPI Inflation Eases Further

Portugal's producer price inflation slowed for the second straight month in August, though it remained strong overall, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.

The producer price index climbed 22.4 percent year-on-year in August, slower than the 24.6 percent rise in July.

The overall price growth in August was largely influenced by higher prices of energy and intermediate goods.

Energy prices alone surged 49.7 percent annually in August and those for intermediate goods increased 20.4 percent.

Excluding the energy group, producer price inflation rose to 11.3 percent from 10.8 percent in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 1.0 percent in August, reversing a 0.6 percent gain in July.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.