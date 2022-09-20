Australia Leading Index Data Due On Wednesday

Australia will on Wednesday see August results for the leading economic index from Westpac Bank, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, the index was down 0.2 percent on month.

New Zealand will release August numbers for credit card spending; in July, spending was up 4.9 percent on year.

Indonesia will see August figures for loan growth; in July, growth was at 10.71 percent.

Economic News

