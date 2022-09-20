European Economics Preview: Eurozone Current Account Data Due

Current account data from the euro area is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's producer price data. Producer price inflation is seen at 37.1 percent in August versus 37.2 percent in July.

At 3.00 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs releases Swiss August economic forecast.

At 3.30 am ET, Sweden's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is forecast to raise its key rate to 1.50 percent from 0.75 percent.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes euro area current account data. The current account surplus is seen at EUR 5.3 billion in July versus EUR 4.2 billion in June.

In the meantime, industrial output, producer prices and corporate sector wages figures are due from Poland. Industrial output growth is expected to rise to 9.9 percent in August from 7.6 percent in July. Producer price inflation is seen at 24.5 percent versus 24.9 percent in July.

Economic News

