Finland Jobless Rate Rises Slightly In August

Finland's unemployment rate increased marginally in August, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate rose to 6.7 percent in August from 6.6 percent in the previous month. In the same month last year, the rate was 6.5 percent.

The unemployment rate trend for the 15 to 74 age group dropped to 7.1 percent in August from 7.4 percent in the same month last year. In July, the unemployment rate was 7.0 percent.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 187,000 in August from 190,000 in the previous month.

The unemployment rate for people aged 15 to 24 was 8.1 percent, down from 8.6 percent a month ago.

Meanwhile, the employment rate dropped for the second straight month to 63.6 percent in August from 65.3 percent in July.

The employment rate trend rose marginally to 73.6 percent in August from 73.5 in July.

