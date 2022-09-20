Swiss Growth Forecast Downgraded On Price, Energy Pressures: SECO

Switzerland's government downgraded the economic growth forecast significantly for this year and the coming year, as economic prospects are hindered by a tense energy situation and sharp price increases, especially in Europe.

The expert group projects Swiss GDP to grow 2.0 percent in 2022 instead of the 2.6 percent projected in June. Likewise, the projection for next year was downgraded to 1.1 percent from 1.9 percent.

A tighter monetary policy and stronger price dynamics will likely lead to a smaller growth in demand abroad than in the June forecast.

A severe downturn and large-scale production stoppages in Europe would severely affect the Swiss , the SECO said.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.