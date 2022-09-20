logo
Quick Facts
  

Wabtec, KTZ Sign $600 Mln MoU For FLXdrive Battery-Electric Shunters, NextFuel LNG Locomotives

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Wabtec Corp. (WAB), a transportation solutions provider, announced Tuesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding or MOU worth $600 million with regional transportation company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy or KTZ for 150 FLXdrive battery-electric shunters. The MOU also includes modernization work to transform the mainline fleet into NextFuel liquid natural gas-powered (LNG) locomotives.

Wabtec said it will build the FLXdrives and convert the locomotives to LNG at the LKZ facility in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan. Production will begin in 2024.

The investment is expected to further revolutionize KTZ's mainline and yard operations, while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and operating costs.

The company said the FLXdrive shunters will be 100 percent battery powered with more than 1.5 megawatt hours of energy. These new shunters are a zero-emission solution for KTZ, with which it could reduce the fuel cost of its yard operations by around $75,000 per shunter per year.

The FLXdrives also will reduce scheduled maintenance by up to 97 percent and avoid costly electrification investments.

Under the deal, Wabtec will provide NextFuel kits to convert the traditional diesel locomotives to LNG. Wabtec's NextFuel LNG mainline locomotives will increase the operational range of travel by more than two-fold and decrease fuel costs by up to 26 percent.

The companies also will collaborate on digital solutions for the fleet. The first digital product is Trip Optimizer, providing fuel-efficient operation modes for freight trains to reduce fuel consumption by at least 5 percent. Pilot testing is planned for the fourth quarter, and with successful results, it will be deployed on KTZ locomotives.

Rafael Santana, President and CEO for Wabtec, said, "Battery power is an ideal solution to reduce the environmental impact and costs of yard operations. Using the FLXdrive in a rail yard can significantly improve local air quality and reduce noise for neighboring communities."

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
FSIS Warns Against Ready-to-cook Chicken Entree Products
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has issued a public health alert for raw, ready-to-cook chicken entrée products due to misbranding and undeclared eggs, a known allergen. Consumers with an allergy to eggs are urged to be aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available...
Colgate, Various OTC Medical Products Sold At Family Dollar Recalled
Family Dollar has initiated a recall of certain Colgate products as well as over-the-counter or OTC medical products as they were stored outside of labeled temperature requirements, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The Colgate products recall includes Colgate Optic White Stain Prevention Toothpaste 2.1oz, Charcoal Toothpaste 4.2oz, Mouthwash 16 Fl Oz, High Impact Toothpaste 3oz.
Uber Investigating Breach Of Computer Network
Ride-hailing major Uber Technologies, Inc. is investigating an apparent breach of its computer network, reports said. The company has contacted law enforcement officials after the intruder reportedly provided evidence of obtaining access to its crucial cloud systems. The breach includes obtaining complete access to the Amazon and Google-hosted cloud environments.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap