European Economics Preview: UK Public Sector Finance Data Due

Public sector finance data from the UK is due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is slated to issue UK public sector finance data for August. The budget deficit is seen at GBP 8.2 billion versus GBP 4.18 billion in July.

In the meantime, Sweden unemployment data is due for August.

At 4.00 am ET, retail sales figures are due from Poland. Economists forecast sales to climb 20.0 percent annually in August versus July's 18.4 percent increase.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry releases UK Industrial Trends survey results. The order book balance is seen at -11 percent in September versus -7 percent in August.

