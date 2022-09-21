logo
Quick Facts
  

Novartis To Petition U.S. Supreme Court To Uphold Patent Validity Of Gilenya Dosing Regimen

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Swiss drug major Novartis AG (NVS) announced Wednesday it plans to file a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold validity of the Gilenya (fingolimod) dosing regimen patent.

The decision comes as the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit or CAFC has denied its petition to rehear the negative decision regarding the validity of US Patent No. 9,187,405, covering a dosing regimen for 0.5mg Gilenya.

Novartis said it plans to seek further review of the CAFC's decision with the US Supreme Court.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware in August 2020 issued a favorable decision and a permanent injunction was granted against HEC Pharma until the expiration of the '405 patent in December 2027, including pediatric exclusivity.

HEC Pharma was the only remaining Abbreviated New Drug Application or ANDA filer challenging this patent.

In January 2022, CAFC's three-judge panel issued a decision upholding the validity of the dosing regimen patent. HEC subsequently filed a petition for rehearing with the CAFC. In June 2022, a modified panel from the CAFC issued a reversal of its previous decision and found the patent invalid.

Novartis entered into settlement agreements with a number of ANDA filers earlier, under which those ANDA filers would have been able to launch a generic version of Gilenya, if approved by FDA, on an agreed upon date that is prior to the expiration of the dosing regimen patent, or earlier than the agreed upon date under certain circumstances.

With the latest decision, HEC and other ANDA filers with FDA approval will potentially be able to launch a generic version of 0.5mg Gilenya imminently, pending any other judicial actions.

Novartis said it intends to vigorously defend the validity of the patent and is considering all available options, including current plans to seek review of this decision by petition to the US Supreme Court. The process is likely to take several months to determine if the petition will be granted.

Regarding the financial impact, Novartis now said, "Should generics launch in the US, we expect FY 2022 sales to be negatively impacted by USD 0.3bn. With regard to 2022 Full Year Guidance for Group sales and core operating income growth, we continue to expect both in the mid-single digit range, in constant currencies."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
American Airlines To Unveil Premium Suites With Privacy Doors
American Airlines Group Inc. plans to launch new premium seating and a reimagined aircraft interior for its long-haul fleet beginning in 2024. The airline will add new Flagship Suite seats with privacy doors as well as more Premium Economy seats on all Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787-9 deliveries starting in 2024.
Various RTE Vegetable Products Sold Through Kroger Recalled
GHGA is recalling various Ready-To-Eat Vegetable Products citing the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. These products were packaged in clear plastic containers and sold primarily in Kroger stores in the produce or deli sections in the states of: Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia.
FSIS Warns Against Ready-to-cook Chicken Entree Products
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has issued a public health alert for raw, ready-to-cook chicken entrée products due to misbranding and undeclared eggs, a known allergen. Consumers with an allergy to eggs are urged to be aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available...
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap