Sweden Jobless Rate Rises In August

Sweden's jobless rate increased slightly in August, after falling in the previous month, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.

The unadjusted unemployment rate rose to 6.6 percent in August from 6.4 percent in July.

In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 8.5 percent.

The number of unemployed fell to 373,000 persons in August from 479,000 persons a year ago.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, came in at 17.1 percent in August.

Meanwhile, the employment rate climbed to 70.2 percent in August from 68.2 percent last year. The number of employed persons rose to 5.30 million from 5.12 million.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 7.2 percent in August versus 7.3 percent in July.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.