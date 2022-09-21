Poland Retail Sales Growth Accelerates In August

Poland's retail sales growth improved for the first time in four months in August, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.

At constant prices, retail sales climbed 4.2 percent year-on-year in August, after a 2.0 percent rise in July, which was the weakest in the current sequence of sales growth since March last year.

Sales of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and orthopaedic equipment grew the most, by 13.7 percent, and those of others gained 10.9 percent.

Sales of textiles, clothing, and footwear increased 8.4 percent compared to last year.

On a monthly basis, retail sales gained 1.0 percent in August, following a 1.2 percent rise in July.

At current prices, retail sales surged 21.5 percent annually in August and moved up 1.7 percent from a month ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.