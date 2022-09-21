Mexico Retail Sales Rebound In July

Mexico's retail sales increased in July after falling for the first time in nearly a year in June, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent month-on-month in July, reversing a 0.3 percent fall in June. That was above the 0.3 percent increase expected by economists.

On a yearly basis, retail sales grew at a faster rate of 5.9 percent in July, after a 4.3 percent rise in the previous month.

Data also showed that wholesale trade remained flat from a month ago, while it grew 3.5 percent annually in July.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.