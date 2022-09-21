logo
Economy And The Numbers
  

New Zealand Has NZ$2.447 Billion Trade Deficit

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

New Zealand posted a merchandise trade deficit of NZ$2.447 billion in August, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday.

That follows the downwardly revised NZ$1.406 billion deficit in July (originally NZ$1.092 billion).

Exports were worth NZ$5.48 billion, down from the downwardly revised NZ$6.35 billion in the previous month (originally NZ$6.68 billion).

Imports came in at NZ$7.93 billion, up from the downwardly revised NZ$7.76 billion a month earlier (originally NZ$7.77 billion).

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap