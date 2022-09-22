Bank Indonesia Hikes Rates Further

Indonesia's central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points on Thursday, which was the second rate hike in a row.

The Board of Governors hiked the seven-day reverse repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.25 percent, the Bank Indonesia said.

The deposit facility rate was raised to 3.50 percent and the lending rate to 5.00 percent.

The move was in line with economists' expectations.

The previous change in the interest rates was a quarter-point hike in August, which was first raise since 2018.

The central bank expects the economic growth to remain within 4.5-5.3 percent this year, with a bias towards the upper end.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.