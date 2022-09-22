Australia Services PMI Data On Tap For Friday

Australia will on Friday see September results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from S&P Global, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, their scores were 53.8, 50.2 and 50.2, respectively.

Singapore will provide August data for consumer prices. Overall inflation is expected to have risen 7.2 percent on year, up from 7.0 percent in July, while core CPI is tipped to advance to an annual 5.0 percent from 4.8 percent a month earlier.

Taiwan will release August numbers for industrial production and retail sales. In July, output was up 1.12 percent on year, while retail sales jumped an annual 17.2 percent.

Thailand will provide August figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to jump 17.7 percent on year, down from 23.9 percent in July. Exports are called higher by an annual 7.55 percent, up from 4.3 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at $3.1 billion following the $3.66 billion shortfall a month earlier.

Finally, the in Japan are closed on Friday for the Autumnal Equinox and will re-open on Monday.

