South Korea Producer Prices Slip 0.3% In August

Producer prices in South Korea were down 0.3 percent on month in August, the Bank of Korea said on Friday, reversing a 0.3 percent monthly increase in July.

Among the individual components, agriculture, forestry and marine products were up 2.5 percent on month, while manufacturing products fell 1.4 percent, utilities climbed 3.6 percent and services rose 0.3 percent.

On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 8.4 percent - slowing from the 9.2 percent acceleration in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.