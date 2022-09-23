Taiwan Industrial Production Growth Improves Further

Taiwan's industrial production growth improved for the second straight month in August, largely driven by robust output expansion in the mining and quarrying sector, preliminary data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Friday.

Industrial production rose 3.68 percent year-over-year in August, faster than the revised 1.63 percent increase.

The annual growth in manufacturing output accelerated to 3.87 percent from 1.61 percent.

Mining and quarrying production logged a double-digit growth of 10.25 percent, and electricity and gas supply output grew 1.89 percent.

Month-on-month, industrial production fell 0.64 percent in August, reversing a 0.96 percent rise in July.

Economic News

