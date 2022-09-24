Margo Price Announces New Album 'Strays,' Shares New Single 'Change Of Heart'

Margo Price has announced a new album, Strays, which is due out on January 13 via Loma Vista. Price also shared a new single from the album, "Change of Heart."

Strays will be Price's fourth studio album and a follow-up to her 2020 album, That's How Rumors Get Started.

Strays was co-produced by Price along with Jonathan Wilson. The record will feature appearances by Sharon Van Etten, Lucius, and Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell. The album includes recent single "Been to the Mountain."

"I feel this urgency to keep moving, keep creating," said Price. "You get stuck in the same patterns of thinking, the same loops of addiction. But there comes a point where you just have to say, 'I'm going to be here, I'm going to enjoy it, and I'm not going to put so much stock into checking the boxes for everyone else.'"

She added, "I feel more mature in the way that I write now, I'm on more than just a search for large crowds and accolades. I'm trying to find what my soul needs."

Meanwhile, Price is also set to embark on a North American tour from November through early March. The tour kicks off on November 29 at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville, Arizona, and will conclude on March 9 at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Strays track list:

1. "Been to the Mountain"

2. "Light Me Up" (feat. Mike Campbell)

3. "Radio" (feat. Sharon Van Etten)

4. "Change of Heart"

5. "County Road"

6. "Time Machine"

7. "Hell in the Heartland"

8. "Anytime You Call" (feat. Lucius)

9. "Lydia"

10. "Landfill"

Margo Price tour dates:

Nov. 29 - Fayetteville, AR @ George's Majestic Lounge*

Nov. 30 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea's Live*

Dec. 2 - Lake Wales, FL @ Orange Blossom Revue

Dec. 3 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm*

Dec. 5 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre*

Dec. 6 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall*

Jan. 30 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel%

Jan. 31 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse%

Feb. 2 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall&

Feb. 3 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn&

Feb. 4 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater&

Feb. 6 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom$

Feb. 7 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park$

Feb. 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre$

Feb. 10 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore$

Feb. 11 - Arcata, CA @ Van Duzer Theatre$

Feb. 13 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom$

Feb. 14 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom$

Feb. 15 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox$

Feb. 17 - Bozeman, MT @ The Elm$

Feb. 19 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue$

Feb. 20 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre$

Feb. 21 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre$

Feb. 22 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue$

Feb. 24 - Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre#

Feb. 25 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre#

Feb. 27 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom#

Feb. 28 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club#

March 2 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club#

March 3 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts#

March 4 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall#

March 9 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium!

* w/ Kam Franklin (of The Suffers)

% w/ The Deslondes

& w/ Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country

$ w/ Lola Kirke

# w/ Tre Burt

! w/ Jessi Colter

