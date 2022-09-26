Behrmann Meat Recalls Various RTE Meat Products

Albers, Illinois -based Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. is recalling around 87,382 pounds of various ready-to-eat or RTE meat products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.

The RTE meat products subject to recall include, among other things, Smokehouse Hams, Pulled Pork, Cured Hocks, Bacon Strips, Beef Wieners, Smoked Butterfly Chops, Smoked Pork Steaks, BBQ Smoked Snack Sticks, and Pork Liver Sausage.

The recall includes all package sizes for all products with the affected lot codes. The various RTE meat items were produced from July 7 to September 9, 2022. The affected products bear establishment number "EST 20917" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations and wholesale distributors in Illinois, Kentucky, and Missouri.

Additional product labels are likely to be added in the near future and the agency urged consumers to check frequently to view updated labels.



The recall was initiated after the product and environmental testing performed by FSIS identified Listeria monocytogenes in the processing environment and in products produced by the establishment.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause listeriosis, a serious and sometimes fatal infection in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short- term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. The infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

However, there have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' pantries, refrigerators, or freezers, and urged them to throw the products away or return to the place of purchase.

In similar recalls, GHGA last week called back various RTE Vegetable Products sold through Kroger and distributed to retail stores due to Listeria monocytogenes concerns.

