Turkish Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Rises In September

Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate improved in September, after falling in the previous month, figures from the central bank showed on Monday.

The capacity utilization rate rose to 77.4 percent in September from 76.7 percent in August.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate climbed to 77.3 percent in September from 76.6 percent in the previous month.

Separate data from the central bank showed that the non-adjusted manufacturing confidence index fell for the fifth straight month to 99.9 in September from 102.1 in August.

The seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence index weakened to 100.2 in September from 101.4 in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.