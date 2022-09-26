World Market Trends

Fears of aggressive rate hikes by the Fed pushed the Dollar and Dollar Index higher, dampening prices of commodities and dragging down currencies. The sterling touched a record low against the Dollar, a tad above parity. A fall in the German morale also impacted market sentiment.

Asian stocks finished with deep losses. European stocks are however trading in positive territory. Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly negative territory.

Recession fears as well as rising geopolitical tensions continued to drive the Dollar higher, with the Dollar Index touching a fresh two-decade high of 114.51. Bond yields hardened further. Recession concerns continued to drag down crude oil prices. Gold extended losses amidst a surging Dollar. Cryptocurrencies declined.

Here is a snapshot of the world at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.



Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 29,562.10, down 0.10%

S&P 500 (US500) at 3,690.70, down 0.07%

Germany's DAX at 12,327.76, up 0.35%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,020.33, up 0.02%

France's CAC 40 at 5,800.68, up 0.30%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,365.55, up 0.51%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 26,431.55, down 2.66%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 6,469.40, down 1.60%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,051.23, down 1.20%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,866.50, down 0.37%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 0.9687, down 0.03%

GBPUSD at 1.0761, down 0.88%

USDJPY at 143.84, up 0.36%

AUDUSD at 0.6517, down 0.15%

USDCAD at 1.3590, up 0.01%

Dollar Index at 113.22, up 0.03%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.781%, up 2.27%

Germany at 2.0975%, up 3.07%

France at 2.687%, up 3.07%

U.K. at 4.1875%, up 9.36%

Japan at 0.247%, down 1.79%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $78.19, down 0.70%

Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $84.31, down 0.85%

Gold Futures (Dec) at $1,652.55, down 0.18%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $18,901.55, down 0.99%

Ethereum at $1,295.37, down 2.72%

BNB at $273.51, down 1.51%

XRP at $0.4723, down 3.46%

Cardano at $0.4419, down 3.30%

