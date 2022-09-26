Maren Morris Doesn't Feel 'Comfortable' Attending CMA Awards After Dispute With Brittany Aldean

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, country star Maren Morris said she doesn't "feel comfortable" attending the CMA Awards this fall due to an online dispute with Brittany Aldean.

Morris, who's Humble Quest has been nominated "Album of the Year," said she may not attend the event in Nashville as she feels Brittany's comments were transphobic.

"Honestly, I haven't decided if I'm gonna go," Morris said. "I'm very honored that my record is nominated. But I don't know if I feel [at] home there right now. So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I'll make a game-time decision and go. But as of right now, I don't feel comfortable going."

"I think I was more sad going last year. Some nights are fun. Others I'm just crawling out of my skin," she added. "I'm not good at those events because I'm awkward. But this time I kind of feel peaceful at the notion of not going."

In an Instagram post in August, Brittany posted a video of herself applying makeup with the caption, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life."

Jasonf Aldean commented on his wife's post with a laughing-crying emoji, saying, "Lmao!! Im glad they didn't too, cause you and I wouldn't have worked out."

The post triggered a bitter feud between the Aldeans and liberal country singers such as Morris and Cassadee Pope.

Pope commented on Twitter, "You'd think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their 'tomboy phase' to someone wanting to transition. Real nice."

Morris replied to Pope, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

Brittany then launched a Barbie-inspired clothing line that reads "Don't Tread On Our Kids" with all proceeds benefiting Operation Light Shine that helps fight against child exploitation and human trafficking.

After Brittany's appearance on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show, where the host called Morris a "lunatic country music person who I hope leaves country music immediately," Morris launched a line of shirts that read "Maren Morris Lunatic Country Music Person," with more than $150,000 raised so far for two transgender non profits.

(Photo: Claire Schaper)

