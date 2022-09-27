European Economics Preview: Eurozone Money Supply Data Due

Money supply data from the euro area is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Sweden publishes foreign trade, producer prices and household lending data.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is set to publish private sector credit data for August. M3 money supply is expected to grow 5.4 percent annually after rising 5.5 percent in July.

At 7.30 am ET, ECB Chief Christine Lagarde is set to speak at an online conference organized by the Banque de France in Paris.

At 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is forecast to lift the key interest rate by 100 basis points to 12.75 percent.

