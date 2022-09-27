Gold Futures Settle Slightly Higher

Gold futures closed higher on Tuesday, gaining after two successive days of losses, as the dollar exhibited some weakness earlier in the day.

However, the dollar's recovery from lower levels limited gold's upside. The dollar index, which dropped to 113.33 in the Asian session, later rose to 114.47, recording a gain of more than 0.3%.

Gold futures for December ended higher by $2.80 or about 0.2% at $1,636.20 an ounce. Gold futures recorded their lowest close in about 2-1/2 years on Monday.

Silver futures for December ended down $0.143 at $18.337 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled at $3.2835 per pound, down $0.0110 from the previous close.

The dollar rally paused this morning, and the Euro and the British Pound Sterling rebounded from recent losses. However, the dollar rebounded later, while the Sterling and the Euro gave up their gains.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey stated that the central bank will raise rates as much as necessary at its next meeting to bring inflation back to the 2% target.

Bailey said the central bank is closely monitoring the weakness in the pound amid the turmoil in which saw the pound fall to a record low against the dollar.

Markets widely expect a non-scheduled interest rate hike from the BoE if the currency situation does not improve.

On the U.S. economic front, a report released by the Commerce Department showed durable goods orders slipped by 0.2% in August after edging down by 0.1% in July. Economists had expected durable goods orders to decrease by 0.4%.

Another data from the Commerce Department showed new home sales skyrocketed by 28.8% to an annual rate of 685,000 in August after plunging by 8.6% to a revised rate of 532,000 in July. Economists had expected new home sales to slump by 2.2% to an annual rate of 500,000 from the 511,000 originally reported for the previous month.

The sharp increase came after new home sales tumbled to their lowest annual rate since hitting 532,000 in March 2016.

The Conference Board also released a report showing a bigger than expected improvement in consumer confidence in the month of September.

The organization said its consumer confidence index climbed to 108.0 in September from an upwardly revised 103.6 in August. Economists had expected the consumer confidence index to inch up to 104.3 from the 103.2 originally reported for the previous month.

