Sweden Retail Sales Fall Further

Sweden's retail sales declined for the fourth straight month in August, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales fell a working-day adjusted 5.1 percent year-on-year in August, faster than the 3.8 percent decrease in July.

Sales of durable goods dropped 9.0 percent annually in August, while those of consumables, excluding sales at the state-owned chain of liquor stores, remained unchanged.

On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 0.4 percent in August versus a 0.2 percent fall in July.

For the June to August period, retail sales contracted a working-day and seasonally adjusted 5.6 percent compared with the previous three-month period.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.