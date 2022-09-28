Singapore Import, Export Price Data Due On Thursday

Singapore will on Thursday release August figures for import, export and producer prices, highlighting a light day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, import prices were up 14.7 percent on year, while export prices jumped 19.4 percent and producer prices advanced 19.0 percent.

New Zealand will see September results for the confidence index from ANZ; in August, the index score was -47.8.

Economic News

