Selena Gomez Shares Emotional Trailer For 'My Mind & Me' Documentary

Selena Gomez has shared a teaser trailer for the upcoming documentary, My Mind & Me, which is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on November 4.

"My Mind & Me. We don't get along sometimes and it gets hard to breathe... But I wouldn't change my life," Selena wrote on Instagram.

The trailer shows Selena smiling, laughing and bursting into tears on several different occasions.

"Every breath. A breakthrough," reads a text on the screen during the teaser, in which Gomez is seen teary-eyed or crying in several clips. As the trailer goes on, her tears eventually turn into smiles and laughter.

"After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness," the Apple TV+ teaser reads. "This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light."

Several celebrities, including Julia Michaels, Jay Shetty and Paris Hilton wrote in the comments section, offering support to Gomez.

Alek Keshishian, who helmed the music documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare, is the director of My Mind & Me, which touches on the highs and lows of Selena's career and personal life.

A piece of @selenagomez's story. #MyMindAndMe spans six years of her life, covering her highs, lows, and everything in between.

"Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me," is coming to Apple TV+ November 4 pic.twitter.com/qw5Vgp1oW3 — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) September 20, 2022

