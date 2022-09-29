Italy PPI Inflation At Record High

Italy's producer price inflation accelerated further in August to a record high in August, figures from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.

The producer price index surged 40.1 percent year-over-year in August, faster than the 36.9 percent rise in July.

The upward trend in inflation was mainly due to the intense upward dynamics in the domestic market in electricity and gas supply prices and assets, the statistical office said.

Domestic market producer prices jumped 50.3 percent in August compared to last year and those in the foreign market rose 12.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 2.8 percent versus a 5.0 percent gain in July.

