Medical Marijuana Patient To Sue Federal Agencies Over 'Biased' Raid On Tribal Land

Medical Marijuana Patient To Sue Federal Agenciesn Over 'Biased' Raid On Tribal Land

A New Mexico man whose medical marijuana garden was raided by federal agents on tribal territory in 2021 has plans to file a lawsuit asking for $3.5 million is damages over what is being termed as an example of racial discrimination in cannabis enforcement.

In September 2021, the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) raided the garden of a member of the Pueblo of Picuris and destroyed nine plants he was growing for personal therapeutic use in compliance with state and tribal law.

Now, about a year later, Charles Farden has filed a tort claim indicating his intent to sue the federal government. He's saying that the raid was carried out without a legal warrant, and he says the enforcement action revealed a federal double standard that's inherently discriminatory against Native peoples.

That's because a congressional spending bill rider bars the Justice Department from using its federal funds to interfere in the implementation of state medical cannabis programs, which has generally safeguarded patients acting in compliance with state law. But BIA falls under the Interior Department, meaning it doesn't have to adhere to the rider restriction.

The result is a policy that's allowed prohibition to be selectively enforced in a "racially discriminatory way," the tort claim for Farden, who is being represented by independent state Senatoe Jacob Candelaria, says.

"One of the driving factors why the damages are so high in this case, we contend, is also how patently racist the Department of Interior's enforcement of federal drug policy is," Candelaria Candelaria told the media. "If you're a non-Native person engaging in the same conduct Farden did on non-Native land, your chance of federal prosecution and conviction is next to zero because Congress has prevented the Department of Justice from using any money to enforce the law," he added.



"These officers didn't have a warrant to enter or search, let alone seize, property. These officers actually violated…BIA policy, which is very clear that when BIA officers are to enforce the Controlled Substances Act, they need to preserve, catalogue and create a chain of custody for all evidence. Here, these officers barged into my client's property, placed him in handcuffs and had him out in the sun for multiple hours."

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland was pressed on the agency's marijuana enforcement policy at a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing in July.

As part of Fiscal Year 2023 spending legislation for Interior, House appropriators did include language in the base bill to provide protections for Indian tribes against being federally prosecuted simply because they've legalized marijuana within their territory.

The language is somewhat similar to previous sections attached to different spending measures as amendments that have pushed to give cannabis safeguards to tribes. However, the latest section comes with contingencies not seen before, including a policy stating that tribes in states that haven't legalized marijuana wouldn't be covered under the protections.

Overall, the provision says that no federal funds appropriated to agencies within Interior, Justice Department, Bureau of Indian Affairs or Office of Justice Services could be used to "enforce federal laws criminalizing the use, distribution, possession, or cultivation of marijuana against any person engaged in the use, distribution, possession, or cultivation of marijuana in Indian country" where such activity is authorized.

But it's not an all-encompassing protection, as the section goes on to say that the policy is "subject" to two exceptions.

Firstly, federal funds could still be used to interfere in tribal cannabis activity if the territory is located within a state that maintains prohibition, for example. Indian tribes must also take "reasonable measures under tribal marijuana laws to ensure that marijuana is prohibited for minors; marijuana is not diverted to states or tribes where marijuana is prohibited by state or tribal law; marijuana is not used as a means for trafficking other illegal drugs or used to support organized crime activity; and marijuana is not permitted on Federal public lands."

