South Korea Industrial Output Sinks 1.8% On Month In August

Industrial production in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent on month in August, Statistics Korea said on Friday.

That missed expectations for a decline of 0.5 percent on month following the 1.3 percent contraction in July.

On a yearly basis, industrial production rose 1.0 percent - again shy of forecasts for an increase of 1.3 percent and down from 1.5 percent in the previous month.

The index of all industry production dipped 0.3 percent on month nut climbed 4.5 percent on year in August.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.