Japan Industrial Output Climbs 2.7% On Month In August

Industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 2.7 percent on month in August, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.2 percent and was up from 0.8 percent in July.

On a yearly basis, industrial production climbed 5.1 percent, exceeding expectations for a gain of 2.0 percent following the 1.8 percent contraction in the previous month.

Upon the release of the data, the METI upgraded its assessment of industrial production, saying that is showing signs of increase at a moderate pace.

