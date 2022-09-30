logo
Quick Facts
  

Pennon Group H1 Trading In Line With Expectations

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

British water utility company Pennon Group PLC (PNN.L) Friday said its first-half trading has been in line with expectations amid the volatile macro-economic environment.

In its trading update for the period ended September 30, the company said it is maintaining momentum of performance on outcome delivery incentives or ODIs.

With the focus on water efficiency, the company continues to target year on year leakage reductions in line with the delivery of 15% business plan commitment to 2025.

The company's underlying performance across all Environmental Performance Assessment or EPA metrics is improving, including a continuation of the trend of overall pollution reductions.

For 2022/23, the company continues to anticipate a cumulative doubling of base returns on regulated equity.

As a result of the Government's recently announced reversal on the planned corporation tax increase from 19% to 25%, Pennon expects a deferred tax credit of around 120 million pounds that will be recognised during the second half.

The company further said its around 1.4 billion pounds environmental investment programme, its largest for over 15 years, is now well underway.

In the first half of the year, the company invested significantly to support the delivery of its suite of 2020-25 business plan environmental commitments

In order to significantly accelerate the company's pathway to around 50% self-generation by 2030, and its environmental Net Zero 2030 commitment, the company said it is now planning to invest around 160 million pounds in renewable energy generation projects. This is the remaining amount from the company's up to around 400 million pounds originally set out for Pennon's share buy-back.

These projects would supply power to UK water businesses, reducing reliance on wholesale power markets.

Regarding Sustainable Financing Framework, Pennon said it has raised around 250 million pounds of new and renewed funding since March 2022, and continues to target raising all new financing through the framework.

Pennon is scheduled to announced half year results on November 30.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
FDA Updates COVID-19 Test Policy; Asks Developers To Seek Premarket Review Pathways
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it now intends to review only a small subset of new emergency use authorization or EUA requests for diagnostic tests. As per an updated COVID-19 test policy with a view to ensure continued access to tests, the regulator further urged developers of all test types seeking marketing authorization to pursue traditional premarket review for most test types.
Netflix Adding New Feature To Mobile Games
Netflix, Inc. said it is adding a new feature to offer a more personalized mobile games experience on the platform. In a statement, Sophia Yang, Product Manager, Mobile Games, said the company is rolling out the ability to create game handles, with which members will be able to create a unique public username. This can be used across all Netflix games.
GM Delays Return-to-Office Plan After Employee Backlash
General Motors Co. has delayed its plan to require employees to return to office many days a week until next year, reports said citing an internal memo signed by CEO Mary Barra. Last week, the company had announced that corporate workers would be required to return to respective offices at least three days a week, beginning later this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic eases.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
RELATED NEWS
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap