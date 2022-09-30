logo
Hyper Products Recalls HyperJuice USB-C Battery, Stackable Chargers

Fremont, California-based Hyper Products Inc. is recalling HyperJuice branded USB-C battery packs and stackable GaN USB-C chargers citing fire risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves about 13,700 units of HyperJuice 130W USB-C Battery Pack and Kits sold in the U.S.,about 151 sold in Canada and about 7 sold in Mexico.

The battery packs were in gray and silver and have the same model number - HJ307. They measure about 3 inches wide and 7 inches long.

The battery pack and kits manufactured in China were sold at B&H Photo Video stores in New York and at www.bhphotovideo.com and online at www.hypershop.com, www.indiegogo.com and www.kickstarter.com from October 2018 through April 2022 for between $122 and $158.

Further, about 18,200 units of Stackable GaN 65W and 100W USB-C chargers were sold in the U.S., along with 54 units sold in Canada and about 4 sold in Mexico.

These chargers were sold in black and measure about 2 inches wide and 3 inches long. The 65W charger has the model number HJ414 and the 100W charger has the model number HJ417.

The charges, manufactured in China, were also sold at B&H Photo Video stores in New York and at www.bhphotovideo.com and online at www.hypershop.com, www.indiegogo.com and www.kickstarter.com from October 2020 through August 2022 for between $45 and $59 for the 65W (HJ414) and between $58 and $84 for the 100W (HJ417).

According to the agency, the battery pack can overheat while charging, and the chargers can overheat, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

Hyper Products has received two reports of the battery pack overheating, resulting in smoke, melting and property damage. The company has also received seven reports of the charger overheating resulting in damage to the charging units.

However, no injuries have been reported related to the recalled products to date.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled battery packs and chargers and contact Hyper Products for a refund.

