Japan Tankan Survey Data Due On Monday

The Bank of Japan will on Monday release the results of its quarterly Tankan Survey of sentiment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The large manufacturers index is expected to see a score of +11, up from +9 in the previous three months, while the outlook is expected to improve to +11 from +10. The large non-manufacturers index is called unchanged at +13, while the outlook is expected to improve to +15 from +13.

Australia will see September results for the inflation gauge from the Melbourne Institute and TD Securities; in August, inflation was called lower by 0.5 percent on month.

Indonesia will release September figures for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.26 percent on month and 6.0 percent on year after slipping 0.21 percent on month and rising 4.69 percent on year in August. Core CPI is called higher by 3.6 percent on year, up from 3.04 percent in the previous month.

A number of regional nations will see their respective manufacturing PMI results from S&P Global, including Australia, Indonesia, Japan (Jibun), Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Finally, the in South Korea and China are closed on Monday in observance of National Day. South Korea will return to action on Tuesday, while the markets in China are shuttered all week and will reopen on Oct. 10.

Economic News

