Vietnam Manufacturing PMI Eases To 52.5 In September - S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in Vietnam continued to expand in September, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.5.

That's down from 52.7, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The current sequence of new order growth also extended to a year as new expanded solidly in September amid reports of improving customer demand. That said, the rate of increase softened from August. This was also the case with regards to new export orders, where some respondents mentioned signs of demand weakness in export markets.

The rise in new business from abroad was the slowest in ten months. With total new orders continuing to increase, manufacturers expanded their production solidly. The rate of growth was broadly in line with that seen in the previous month.

