Thai Manufacturing Sector Expands At Record Pace

The manufacturing sector in Thailand continued to expand in September, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 55.7.

That's up from 53.7, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Thai manufacturing sector improved. Moreover, the rate of sector expansion accelerated further from August's record, reaching a fresh survey peak. The Thai manufacturing sector enjoyed record growth in output during September which panel members largely attributed to productivity improvements and strengthening demand conditions.

In line with the aforementioned, new orders increased for a third month running and at a rate the most pronounced across the survey history. Strong underlying demand conditions and client wins reportedly contributed to the uplift. Albeit only marginal, a renewed uptick in new export orders signaled that foreign also contributed to overall demand improvements.

