Indonesia Manufacturing Sector Picks Up Steam - S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in Indonesia continued to expand in September, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 53.7.

That's up from 51.7, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The Indonesian manufacturing sector enjoyed a fourth consecutive month of output expansion during September. Moreover, the rate of growth was the sharpest in eight months. Panelists commented that greater market activity and stronger demand conditions contributed to the upturn.

Concurrently, September data signaled the strongest rise in new orders in almost a year. The marked upturn was linked to firmer underlying demand conditions as well as recent client wins. Meanwhile, foreign demand contracted for a fourth consecutive month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.