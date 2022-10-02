Malaysia Manufacturing Sector Slips Into Contraction - S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in Malaysia fell into contraction territory in September, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.1.

That's down from 50.3, and it moves beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Central to the loss of momentum in the latest survey period were reports of waning customer demand. This resulted in a moderation in new orders in September, ending a five-month sequence of expansion. Similarly, new export orders slowed amid weakness in international demand conditions.

A lack of demand led manufacturers to scale back production for the second successive month, with the rate of moderation accelerating to the fastest since March.

