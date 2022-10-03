European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final Factory PMI Data Due

Final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are the major reports due on Monday.

At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office is scheduled to issue Swiss consumer price data for September. Inflation is forecast to remain unchanged at 3.5 percent.

At 3.00 am ET, final foreign trade from Hungary, unemployment from Austria and manufacturing PMI from Poland and the Netherlands are due.

At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes Spain's manufacturing PMI data for September. Economists expect the factory PMI to fall to 49.2 from 49.9 a month ago.

At 3.45 am ET, Italy's manufacturing PMI data is due. The manufacturing PMI is expected to fall to 47.8 in September from 50.6 in August.

Thereafter, S&P Global releases France and Germany's manufacturing PMI survey results at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final manufacturing PMI data is due. The final PMI is seen at 48.5 in September, down from 49.6 in the previous month.

At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P/CIPS manufacturing PMI survey results are due. The final reading is seen at 48.5 in September, unchanged from the flash estimate.

