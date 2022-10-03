Swiss Inflation Eases Unexpectedly In September

Switzerland's consumer price inflation eased unexpectedly in September from a 29-year high in August, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.

Consumer prices rose 3.3 percent year-on-year in September, slower than the 3.5 percent increase in August. Economists had expected inflation to remain steady at 3.5 percent.

Transport costs alone grew 9.2 percent annually in September and those of clothing and footwear climbed 4.2 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages were 2.9 percent higher compared to last year.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent in September, reversing a 0.3 percent rise in the prior month. This was the first fall in nine months.

The monthly decline in September was attributed to falling prices for fuels, heating oil, hotels and supplementary accommodation.

Data also showed that core consumer prices moved up 2.0 percent from last year, while they showed no variations from a month ago.

