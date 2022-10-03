Indonesia Inflation Rises Less Than Expected

Indonesia's consumer prices rose at a less than expected rate in September, data from statistics bureau showed on Monday.

The consumer price index increased 5.95 percent year-on-year in September from 4.69 percent in the previous month. Economists had expected inflation to rise 6.0 percent.

Core inflation was 3.21 percent in September. Economists had forecast a growth of 3.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 1.17 percent in September, after a 0.21 percent decrease in the previous month. Economists had forecast a growth of 1.26 percent.

Prices for clothing and footwear grew 0.20 percent monthly in September and housing, water, electricity and household fuel increased 0.16 percent.

Prices for furnishings, household equipment and routine households maintenance, and education rose by 0.35 percent and 0.57 percent, respectively.

