Hungary Trade Deficit Increases More Than Estimated

Hungary's trade deficit increased more than initially estimated in July, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The trade deficit was EUR 1.298 billion in July versus EUR 1.150 billion in the initial estimate. In the same month last year, the trade deficit was EUR 175 million.

In June, the trade deficit was EUR 408 million.

On a yearly basis, exports increased 12.8 percent in July, after a 14.6 percent rise in June. According to the initial estimate, exports rose 13.0 percent.

Imports rose 24.1 percent annually in July, following a 25.0 percent increase in the prior month. In the initial estimate, imports grew 23.0 percent.

