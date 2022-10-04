European Economics Preview: Spain Unemployment Data Due

Unemployment data from Spain and producer prices from the euro area are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the National Institute of Statistics is scheduled to issue Romania's producer prices for August.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain unemployment data for September is due. The number of unemployed had increased by 40,428 in August.

At 4.30 am ET, Iceland's central bank announces its monetary policy decision.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area producer prices for August. Producer price inflation is seen at 43.1 percent versus 37.9 percent in July.

