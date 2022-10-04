Serious Melanoma Patients Improvw When Immunotherapy Is Administered Before Targeted Therapy

A trial conducted by clinicians at the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center revealed a 20 percent benefit in the present two-year overall survival rate of people suffering from advanced melanoma who received immunotherapy first. The survival rate was 72 percent, when compared to those who received targeted therapies in the first place. The survival rate initially was 52 percent. For patients who started immunotherapy, their progression-free survival rate, which indicates if the cancer is stable or getting better, also showed progress with immunotherapy.

The multi-center, phase III trial, DREAMseq, was led by oncology professor Michael Atkins, MD, deputy director of Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, on behalf of the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group and sponsored by the National Cancer Institute. The findings were published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology and were initially presented at the inaugural American Society of Clinical Oncology or ASCO Virtual Plenary Series in November last year.

Commenting on the trial findings, Atkins said, "While still a potentially devastating disease, advances in treatment for patients with metastatic melanoma have been nothing short of remarkable this past decade. In addition to DREAMseq, results from a major nationwide clinical trial (1) that enrolled patients at Georgetown Lombardi showed that if an immunotherapy called pembrolizumab was given both before and after, rather than after just surgery to remove tumor tissue, the two-year tumor-free survival rate increased from 49% to 72%. These two findings, along with other recent advances, point to significant promise for many people with melanoma."

The trial revealed that those patients with melanoma who have a mutation in the BRAF gene, specifically a BRAF V600 mutation, immunotherapy is the better first approach rather than administering drugs, which target that cancer path specifically.

Beginning in 2015, 265 trial participants with metastatic melanoma were randomly assigned to two groups: one group got a targeted drug combination like dabrafenib and trametinib, followed by an immunotherapy combination of ipilimumab and nivolumab, if their cancer cells fought the first combination and the other group received the immunotherapy combination first and the targeted therapy if required. The trial was halted early after it showed benefits of receiving immunotherapy early.

Atkins said, "With further analysis of the data since our initial report, we not only know that patients with metastatic BRAF-mutant melanoma in general do better when combination immunotherapy is administered prior to combination targeted therapy, but we also have a better idea as to why. Specifically, combination immunotherapy, in contrast to targeted therapy, produces more long-lasting tumor shrinkage, reduces the risk of disease progression in the central nervous system and doesn't interfere with the subsequent effectiveness of the alternative treatment approach."

A second analysis of the DREAMseq findings to study the impact of the treatments on the quality of the patient's life was presented recently and further study of the analysis is going on and will be done in 2023. The question about which is the best immunotherapy regimen will be looked in the next trials.

