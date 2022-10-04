Australia Retail Sales Rise 0.6% In August

The total value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on month in August, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday, coming in at A$34.881 billion.

Among the individual components of the survey, sales of food (1.1 percent), household goods (2.6 percent), department stores (2.8 percent) and cafes and restaurants (1.3 percent) were up, while sales of clothing (-2.3 percent) and other retailing (-2.5 percent) were down.

On a yearly basis, sales were up 19.2 percent.

Seasonally adjusted online sales fell 2.2 percent (A$78.8 million), following a fall of 0.7 percent (A$24.4 million) in July.

Economic News

