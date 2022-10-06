Dutch Inflation Accelerates Further In September

The Netherlands' consumer price inflation continued to accelerate in September, mainly led by higher energy prices, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 14.5 percent year-on-year in September, following an 12.0 percent increase in August.

The latest acceleration in inflation was mainly due to increases in energy. Energy inflation jumped to 200.0 percent from 151.0 percent in August.

Inflation excluding energy and motor fuels rose to 6.5 percent in September from 6.0 percent in the prior month.

Prices for education and clothing were more expensive in September.

Clothing prices advanced 8.0 percent, following a 3.3 percent rise in previous month.

Educations costs would rise as the government's 50 percent discount on tuition fees, linked to the Covid19 crisis ended.

Petrol prices rose at a slower pace in September, up 6.7 percent after a 12.9 percent increase in the previous month. Holiday stay expenses also increased at a weaker pace.

Inflation, based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, climbed up to 17.1 percent in September from 13.7 percent in the previous month. The latest inflation figure was in line with the initial estimate released on September 30.

