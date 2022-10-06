World Market Trends

World remain nervous ahead of the release of the non-farm payrolls data from the U.S. on Friday. Despite indications of the Fed's determination to tackle inflation, markets are hoping for data that would allow the Fed to budge from its steely resolve. Markets are also ECB minutes are due on Thursday.

Asian stocks finished more or less mixed. European stocks are also trading mixed. Wall Street appears set to open with mild losses.

The Dollar Index strengthened mildly. Bond yields moved mixed. Gold strengthened despite the Dollar's strength. Crude prices traded higher after the OPEC+ agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels a day from November. Cryptocurrencies are firm near the flatline.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 30,175.60, down 0.32%

S&P 500 (US500) at 3,769.10, down 0.37%

Germany's DAX at 12,536.71, up 0.16%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,034.98, down0.25%

France's CAC 40 at 5,983.13, down 0.04%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,451.85, up 0.12%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,311.30, up 0.70%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 6,817.50, up 0.03%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,024.39, down 0.55% (Sep, 30)

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,016.00, down 0.40%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 0.9886, up 0.04%

GBPUSD at 1.1282, down 0.39%

USDJPY at 144.68, up 0.04%

AUDUSD at 0.6479, down 0.11%

USDCAD at 1.3653, up 0.29%

Dollar Index at 111.31, up 0.21%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.763%, up 0.11%

Germany at 2.0260%, up 0.30%

France at 2.620%, down 0.30%

U.K. at 4.1395%, up 2.64%

Japan at 0.246%, down 1.60%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $87.78, up 0.02%

Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $93.44, up 0.07%

Gold Futures (Dec) at $1,724.65, up 0.22%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $20,153.33, up 0.08%

Ethereum at $1,359.45, up 1.01%

BNB at $294.58, up 0.43%

XRP at $0.4931, up 3.10%

Cardano at $0.4313, up 0.59%

