Taiwan Inflation Rises More Than Forecast

Taiwan's consumer price inflation accelerated more-than-expected in September, after easing in the previous two months, data released by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting & Statistics showed on Thursday.

Consumer prices rose 2.75 percent year-on-year in September, following a 2.66 percent increase in August. Economists had forecast inflation to increase to 2.70 percent.

The price index for eggs grew 31.16 percent annually in September and that for fish and seafood rose 7.08 percent.

Prices for food away from home increased 6.54 percent, while the cost of communication equipment declined 7.38 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose fractionally by a seasonally adjusted 0.03 percent in September, in contrast to a 0.13 percent fall in August.

Data showed that the wholesale price inflation rose to 12.82 percent in September from 11.11 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, the wholesale prices climbed 1.76 percent, mainly because of higher prices for fishery products and farm products.

The producer price index for domestically produced products increased 1.14 percent monthly in September, and it grew 9.98 percent from a year ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.