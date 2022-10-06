logo
Breaking News
  

U.S. Dollar Higher On Inflation, Fed Tightening Concerns

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the European session on Thursday, as a spike in oil prices intensified concerns over inflation and an aggressive monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Oil prices rallied after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies decided to cut output by 2 million barrels per day, the most since 2020.

Strong U.S. ISM services PMI data and ADP private sector jobs report released overnight coupled with hawkish comments from San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly further supported the currency.

Daly reiterated on Wednesday that the Fed is determined to bring inflation down and rates would be raised to restrictive territory to address it.

The benchmark yield on the 10-year treasury note climbed to 3.765 percent. Yields move inversely to bond prices.

U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday could offer more clues on the Fed's rate hike path in the future.

The greenback advanced to 144.81 against the yen and 0.9850 against the euro, following its early lows of 144.38 and 0.9927, respectively. The greenback is seen facing resistance around 148.00 against the yen and 0.96 against the euro.

The greenback rose to 1.1241 against the pound and 0.9875 against the franc, up from a previous low of 1.1383 and a 6-day low of 0.9780, respectively. The greenback is likely to face resistance around 1.10 against the pound and 1.00 against the franc.

The greenback firmed to 0.6448 against the aussie and 0.5688 against the kiwi, after dropping to a 2-day low of 0.6541 and near a 2-week low of 0.5814, respectively in the previous session. Should the greenback strengthens further, it is likely to test resistance around 0.60 against the aussie and 0.55 against the kiwi.

The greenback reversed from an early low of 1.3564 against the loonie and was worth 1.3690. The greenback may challenge resistance around the 1.41 mark.

Looking ahead, Canada Ivey PMI for September is set for release in the New York session.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Ford Hikes Price Of F-150 Lightning Electric Pickup Again
Ford Motor is increasing the entry-level price of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup citing rising costs and supply chain issues amid increasing demand. This is the second price hike after a recent increase in August. The starting price of the 2023 model year pickup will be raised by $5,000 by October 24, reports said citing an email statement.
Constellation Brands Q2 Profit Tops Estimates; Beer Business Net Sales Up 15%
Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) said it delivered another quarter of strong business performance. Beer Business achieved double-digit net sales growth for the quarter, while Wine and Spirits net sales rose 1%. The solid top-line performance of its Beer and Wine and Spirits Businesses in the first half...
Tyson To Move Corporate Jobs In Chicago, Downers Grove, Dakota Dunes To Arkansas
Tyson Foods announced its "OneTyson" plan, under which it will bring together corporate team members from three corporate locations in Illinois and South Dakota to its world headquarters in Arkansas. Team members from the corporate locations of Chicago, Downers Grove in Illinois, and Dakota Dunes area in South Dakota are expected to begin the phased relocation in early 2023 to Springdale.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap